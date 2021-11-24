San Antonio Food Bank staff, volunteers prepare thousands of meals at Haven for Hope for shelter residents

San Antonio Food Bank staff and volunteers spent Wednesday morning making Thanksgiving meals for shelter residents at Haven for Hope.

“280 turkeys were cooked from this kitchen, thanks to USAA, they really wanted to make sure anyone in a shelter gets a Thanksgiving meal,” said Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank.

Meals included mashed potatoes, turkey, gravy and other side dishes.

“When you think of Thanksgiving, it’s more than just the meal. It’s the memories; and you want people to have a happy Thanksgiving,” Cooper said.

Cooper said it’s not too late to volunteer or donate.

“If you’ve got some time through the holiday season and want to get your family involved, your kids, just go to our website, register. You can work in any of the kitchens, the warehouse, our farm garden or help us at the distribution,” Cooper said.

The food will help feed about 1,500 Haven for Hope residents and meals will also go to other shelters.