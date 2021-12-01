How to score a free cookie from Tiff’s Treats this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – National Cookie Day is on Saturday, and Tiff’s Treats is sharing the fun with free cookies.

The Austin-based cookie chain will give out a free chocolate chip cookie to anyone who visits a Tiff’s Treats store on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The deal is one cookie per person, and customers must be present in order to receive the freebie.

The deal is valid at all 69 locations in the U.S., including its five stores in San Antonio.

Those San Antonio locations include:

Alamo Ranch at 8100 W. Loop 1604 N.

Downtown at 1221 Broadway

Northwest Side at 11745 I-10 West

Park North at 726 NW Loop 410

Stone Oak at 139 N. Loop 1604 E.

Tiff’s Treats is also holding a holiday giveaway for five winners to receive free cookie deliveries, a $250 gift card and a one-year Elites membership. Click here for more information.

Chocolate cookies from Tiff's Treats. (Tiff's Treats handout)

