Concerns over job security, Omicron variant push more people to get vaccinated in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – More families seem to be rushing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the holidays, citing concerns over the new Omicron variant and job security.

On Thursday afternoon, more than 150 people got vaccinated at Carver Library on the city’s East Side.

Although she has worked as a nurse for 28 years, Gianna Mitchell said her job is on the line.

“I need to get vaccinated because I work in the nursing field. I almost lost my job because I was not vaccinated,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell was accompanied by her 7-year-old grandson, Dominique Allen. He said he’s not scared of rolling up his sleeve.

“(COVID-19) is bad, and it makes people pass away, “and that’s not good,” Dominique said.

Although Dominique doesn’t know much about the latest COVID-19 variant Omicron, his grandmother admits that was another factor that convinced them to finally show up Thursday afternoon.

“It could be me,” Mitchell said. “It could be one of my grandkids, and I almost lost my mom to COVID.”

Evangelina Reyes said she’s waited this long due to accessibility and information. She showed up at Carver Library for the free community classes. While here, she was informed about the free vaccinations.

“That’s another reason I’m here,” Reyes said about the Omicron variant. “You know, with all this going on right now, I’m afraid something might happen to me.”

Along with those present Thursday, Reyes received their H-E-B gift card as an incentive and will return for their second dose in two to four weeks.

As of Thursday afternoon, Metro Health said they still have 6,700 gift cards left.

More than 10 pop-up clinics are planned through Dec. 12 across San Antonio. Future pop-up clinics are likely and scheduled two weeks in advance.

