Man playing with gun accidentally shoots self in head, dies from injuries, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after he and a teenager were playing with a gun when it went off and struck him in the head, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened Friday night at a home in the 1500 block of South Elmendorf, near South Laredo and Jean Street.

Police said the young man and the teen were playing with a high-powered rifle in the living room when it discharged.

The young man was struck in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SAPD.

Authorities said the young man and the teen are not related and that charges are still pending.

Further details are limited, and homicide detectives are still investigating.

