2.3 million pounds of ham products recalled for listeria concerns

SAN ANTONIO – More than two million pounds of cooked ham and pepperoni products have been recalled due to potential listeria contamination. Alexander & Hornung expanded an earlier recall that now includes a variety of products sold under various labels.

You can see the labels by clicking here.

No illnesses have been reported.

The USDA is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. People who have the products are urged to throw them away or return them to the store. They were sold at various retailers nationwide.

Recalled products:

“FIVE STAR BRAND PEPPERONI” 1 lb. 3/19/2022

“WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED NO CARVING REQUIRED SPIRAL SLICED ALL NATURAL SEMIBONELESS COOKED SEASONED UNCURED HAM” 6.25 lbs. 1/5/2022

“WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED SEMI-BONELESS ALL NATURAL COOKED SEASONED UNCURED HAM” 6.25 lbs. 12/15/2021

“WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED NO CARVING REQUIRED SPIRAL SLICED ALL NATURAL SEMI-BONELESS COOKED SEASONED UNCURED HAM” 12.5 lbs. 12/20/2021

“WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED SEMIBONELESS ALL NATURAL COOKED SEASONED UNCURED HAM” 12.5 lbs. 12/10/2021

“NIMAN RANCH All Natural APPLEWOOD SMOKED UNCURED HAM” 4 lbs. 21317 and less

“Alexander & Hornung Super Trim BoneIn Ham Steak” 1.48 lbs. 2/22/2022

“Alexander & Hornung Spiral Sliced SMOKED HAM WITH NATURAL JUICES” 16.36 lbs. 12/11/2021

“Alexander & Hornung Glazed Fully Cooked Spiral Sliced Honey Ham With Natural Juices Ready to Eat” 5.92 lbs. 5/24/2022

“Amish Country Fresh Brand Glazed Fully Cooked Spiral Sliced Ham with Natural Juices Ready to Eat” 7.38 lbs. 1/15/2022

“Alexander & Hornung FULLY COOKED READY TO EAT HAM WITH NATURAL JUICES” 5.92 lbs. 21317 and less

“Amish Valley Glazed Fully Cooked Spiral Sliced Ham with Natural Juices Ready to Eat” 5.55 lbs. 2/22/2022

“BUTCHER BOY BONELESS FULLY COOKED HAM WATER ADDED” 8.24 lbs. 21317 and less

“Alexander & Hornung Boneless Ham Water Added Fully Cooked” 1.44 lbs. 3/11/2022

“Alexander & Hornung Boneless HAM WATER ADDED FULLY COOKED” 2.22 lbs. 3/6/2022

“Alexander & Hornung Boneless Ham Water Added Fully Cooked” 2.88 lbs. 3/11/2022

“Lancaster Brand Includes Glaze Packet Hickory Smoked Spiral Sliced Honey Ham with Natural Juices” 22.10 lbs. 1/15/2022

“Lancaster Brand Includes Glaze Packet Hickory Smoked Spiral Sliced Honey Ham with Natural Juices” 11.06 lbs. 2/19/2022

“Lancaster Brand Includes Brown Sugar Glaze Packet Spiral Sliced Half Ham with Natural Juices” 11.06 lbs. 2/19/2022

“food club fully cooked spiral sliced ham WITH NATURAL JUICES honey cured” 2.74 lbs. 2/22/2022

“food club fully cooked spiral sliced ham WITH NATURAL JUICES includes brown sugar flavored glaze packet” 7.37 lbs. 1/29/2022

Big Y Hickory smoked honey cured spiral sliced ham with natural juices includes glaze packet” 7.37 lbs. 2/22/2022

“Big Y Bone-in hickory smoked butt portion ham WATER ADDED” 7.37 lbs. 2/27/2022

“Big Y bone-in hickory smoked ham steak WATER ADDED” 1.84 lbs. 12/24/2021

“OPEN NATURE SPIRAL SLICED SEASONED UNCURED HAM SEMIBONELESS COOKED” 6.25 lbs. 1/10/2022

“WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED NO CARVING REQUIRED SPIRAL SLICED ALL NATURAL SEMIBONELESS COOKED SEASONED 6.25 lbs. 1/11/2022

“GARRETT VALLEY FARMS ALL NATURAL SPIRAL SLICED UNCURED HAM FULLY COOKED SEMI6.25 lbs. 1/11/2022

The products have the establishment number “EST. M10125″ inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels.

If you bought a freestanding kitchen range last summer, it may be included in a GE Appliances recall. The company recalled more than 132,000 ranges due to a risk of tipping over.

They can tip over when a heavy object is placed on an open oven door and the anti-tip-over bracket is not secured. If there are hot food or liquids on the stove top, serious burns could result.

The recall involves 30-inch, 24-inch, and 20-inch ranges from seven brand names. Those are GE, GE Profile, Cafe, Haier, Hotpoint, Crosley, and Conservator.

They were sold from May through July 2021 at Lowe’s, Home Depot, Best Buy and other stores.

Consumers should contact GE Appliances for instructions at 877-247-9770. For more information, click here.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare recalled nearly a half million portable bed rails after two elderly people died.

When attached to an adult’s bed, users can become trapped and suffocate. The four models recalled were sold at medical supply stores as well as online at Amazon and Walmart.com.

For more information on the handles and rails affected, click here.

In a separate recall, Santa’s mailbox made the naughty list. Target recalled more than 174,000 metal decorative mailboxes because the letter slot can be sharp. Several cuts have been reported.

Target is giving full refunds.