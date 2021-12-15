Healthcare employment expected to keep spiking over next 10 years

SAN ANTONIO - – The past two years have been a whirlwind for healthcare workers to say the least.

However, with a volatile and ever-changing job market, it looks like healthcare jobs are a steady bet.

The San Antonio Orthopedic Group serves as a good example of weathering the storm.

“Initially because people were so concerned, we saw a real dip in visits, but as we’re starting to get to the other side of this we’re starting to see a big increase in patients,” said surgeon Dr. Justin Robbins.

Dr. Robbins said it’s such a big increase, they’ve had to hire a bunch of nurse practitioners and physician assistants, like Alizandra Torok.

“The last couple years I’ve found that healthcare has really stood their ground and really tried to stand strong in a time of crisis,” Torok said.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports employment in healthcare is projected to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, adding about 2.6 million new jobs.

That’s much faster than the average for other occupations.

At the San Antonio Orthopedic Group, there’s been a huge annual increase in the hiring of NPs and PAs, more than doubling the number over two years.

2019: 10 new hires

2020: 17 new hires

2021: 22 new hires

The increased hiring not only better serves the patients, but it’s also helping create a better work/life balance for healthcare workers.

“We can help provide extra family time for the surgeons but also help address the cases and the numbers of patients who need attention,” Torok said.

“As long as things are going well at home it’s easy to go to work,” Robbins said.

They say it’s a triple win - better for the staff, better for the patients, and better for the economy.