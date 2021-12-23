TxDOT urges sober rides during the holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a year-round message we’ve heard plenty of times: don’t drink and drive. But this time of year, it’s especially important.

Nearly a quarter of all traffic fatalities during the holiday season are caused by drunk driving, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

“This is a festive time of the year, and by making a poor decision, like driving under the influence, it could be a tragic loss for the family and friends of the person who gets behind the wheel while drinking,” said Laura Lopez, a spokesperson for TXDOT’s San Antonio District.

There were 245 DUI-related crashes in the 12-county San Antonio district during the holiday season last year, with eight deaths and 10 serious injuries.

In the City of San Antonio alone, there were 172 DUI-related crashes, with four deaths and six injuries.

TxDOT is holding events across the state to highlight its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign, urging people to either drive sober or plan for a safe ride home, including by calling a cab or using a rideshare app.

“Call a friend, family member, just find some other alternative to get home because drinking and driving is not worth it, and we want to make sure that this is a safe holiday season,” Lopez said.

Traffic deaths overall are also on pace to exceed last year’s numbers, which were already the highest since at least 2003.

