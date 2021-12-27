SAPD: Man ‘unhappy with his Christmas presents’ threatened woman with gun, fired a shot in apartment

Records show Cory Sherrodd Hill, 37, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A man who was “upset” over his holiday gifts threatened to kill a woman and fired a single gunshot inside an apartment on Christmas Day, according to San Antonio police.

Investigators said Cory Sherrodd Hill, 37, was “unhappy with his Christmas presents,” left the apartment, and began drinking.

When he returned to the apartment “still upset,” he confronted the woman and her son because they were laughing inside a bedroom, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

“The defendant became enraged thinking they were talking about him,” the document states.

Police said Hill pointed a pistol at the woman and threatened to kill her. He then pointed it at the ceiling and fired a single shot, police said.

Her son was able to diffuse the situation. When Hill went to sleep, the woman took the gun away and called the police.

Records show he was booked on Sunday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ad

His bond is set at $50,000.

Read also: