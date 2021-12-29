OU and Oregon fans team up to fight hunger and volunteer at the San Antonio Food Bank ahead of Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO – Oregon and Oklahoma fans are teaming up to fight hunger before Wednesday night’s 29th Annual Valero Alamo Bowl.

Students, administrators, alumni and fans of each university volunteered at the San Antonio Food Bank Wednesday morning.

“Tonight, they’re going to be fighting it out on the field, but today they’re joining forces to help make a difference and fight hunger here in San Antonio,” said Eric Cooper, President and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank.

Both universities worked together to assemble food boxes that will be distributed in our community.

For University of Oklahoma Student Dawson Dressel, volunteering this morning was special.

“I’ve grown up here so its kind of cool to see my two worlds collide. And then to serve alongside my OU friends, OU community and then go to the game tonight, like she said it will be a really fun experience for us,” Dressel said.

The Food Bank’s “Fill the Bowl” fundraiser also took place on Wednesday.

Ad

“Every year, when the Alamo Bowl is going to happen, the Valero team donates tickets to us and then we’re able to exchange tickets for food. And so, residents that couldn’t get tickets to tonight’s game could donate nonperishable canned goods in exchange for a ticket to go see the great game. So, it’s a wonderful opportunity to help fill the bowl with food and for us at the San Antonio Food Bank to be the beneficiary and the families we serve,” Cooper said.

More on KSAT: