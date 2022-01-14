6 new laws go into effect on Jan. 18 in Texas

Six new laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 18, 2022. Some of the laws relate to student athletes and unlawful restraint of dogs.

Hundreds of new laws have gone into effect in Texas over the last several months after the 87th Texas Legislature passed bills pertaining to everything from permitless carry to police-worn body cameras.

A staggering 666 new laws went into effect in September and an additional 23 went into effect on Jan. 1.

On Jan. 18, six more laws will go into effect in Texas.

One of the new laws states that unattended dogs will no longer be allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors. Additionally, it prohibits an owner from leaving a dog without adequate shelter, shade from direct sunlight, drinking water.

Another amends the Education Code to prohibit students competing in interscholastic athletic competitions, to participate in a competition designated for a different biological sex than what is listed on their birth certificate.

However, it “provides an exception to allow female students to compete in a competition that is designated for male students under certain circumstances,” according to the bill analysis. Circumstances include allowing female athletes to compete in a male competition if a female equivalent of the competition is not offered or available.

Here are the six new laws with descriptions provided by the Texas Legislature:

HB 1 - Relating to the composition of districts for the election of members of the Texas House of Representatives.

HB 25 - Relating to requiring public school students to compete in interscholastic athletic competitions based on biological sex.

SB 4 - Relating to the composition of districts for the election of members of the Texas Senate.

SB 5 - Relating to the unlawful restraint of a dog; creating a criminal offense.

SB 6 - Relating to the composition of the districts for the election of members of the United States House of Representatives from the State of Texas.

SB 52 - Relating to the issuance of revenue bonds to fund capital projects at public institutions of higher education, the oversight of certain capital projects at those institutions, and the designation of certain appropriated funds allocated to those institutions.

