Gunfire leads to vehicle crash into utility pole on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that led to a vehicle crash on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Castroville Road and SW 21st Street, not far from Our Lady of the Lake University.

According to police, a female driver and two passengers crashed their vehicle into a utility pole after being chased by a dark colored sports car that was shooting at them.

Police said the suspects in the sports car fled following the crash. The female driver was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition. The condition of the two passengers, a man and a woman, are not currently known.

SAPD did not give a motive for the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.