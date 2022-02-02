CHEF program teaching students nutrition expands into more school campuses, gets teachers involved

The Culinary Health Education for Families Program or CHEF, is teaching students basic nutrition and practical cooking skills and has now expanded to more San Antonio ISD campuses this year.

“We do a pre and a post test survey, and we’ve definitely seen the positive aspects of it. Children are feeling more confident about cooking at home, choosing healthier foods and just gaining more knowledge about how to make healthy choices,” Raquel Dehoyos, manager of school and community engagement for CHEF said.

Teachers are also getting involved and teaching students about healthy foods.

“We have right now P.E. coaches, teachers, health educators teaching the programs to students, so they go through an eight-week curriculum called ‘Chef Bites’. They get to see each week a recipe that the coaches will demonstrate. The students will get to see and learn about that and some basic nutrition education. And then every week, once a week, they get to try that recipe in the cafeteria,” Dehoyos said.

Through the program, students are learning food safety, preparation and nutrition.

“I love this class. It helps. It makes me have healthier eating choices. And I want to be healthy,” Ariel Monreal, a fifth grade student said.

Last year, CHEF classes were held in 40 SAISD campuses and this school year, they expanded to 67 campuses.

“We truly absolutely believe that teaching about food and cooking is like medicine, keeping our communities safe and healthy,” Dehoyos said.

CHEF is also in other schools across the city and in teaching kitchens throughout the city.