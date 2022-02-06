Man fatally shot after argument on South Side named by Medical Examiner

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man who was killed after an argument between him and his ex’s new boyfriend led to a shooting on the South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man who was killed after an argument between him and his ex’s new boyfriend led to a shooting on the South Side.

Lezar Browndunnigan, 20, was shot and killed Friday evening in the area of South Flores Street and East Sayers Avenue.

Browndunnigan had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s home to drop off a child and pick up some items, police said. An argument ensued between him and the ex’s new boyfriend, also in his 20s, when Browndunnigan went inside the home, according to SAPD.

The argument led to the shooting, and the suspect left the home, police said. At last check, SAPD is still looking for the shooter.

When Emergency Medical Services arrived, they found Browndunnigan with a gunshot wound to the torso area, police said.

Ad

San Antonio Fire Department officials told KSAT that Browndunnigan died from his injuries despite extensive life-saving efforts.