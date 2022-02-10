Crash involving two 18-wheelers temporarily shuts down portion of W Loop 1604, BCSO says

A crash involving two 18-wheelers has caused a temporary shutdown on a portion of W. Loop 1604, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

SAN ANTONIO – A crash involving two 18-wheelers has caused a temporary shutdown on a portion of W. Loop 1604, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are responding to the crash Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of W Loop 1604 S. All southbound lanes from W. Loop 1604 N and Potranco to W. Loop 1604 S and Marbach Road are shut down, according to the BCSO.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries from the crash at this time.

Traffic is slow-moving in the area and is being re-routed to the W. Military exit. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as authorities work to clear the scene.

