Crash involving two 18-wheelers temporarily shuts down portion of W Loop 1604, BCSO says

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies are responding to the crash; injuries are unknown at this time

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A crash involving two 18-wheelers has caused a temporary shutdown on a portion of W. Loop 1604, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. (Joe Arredondo, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A crash involving two 18-wheelers has caused a temporary shutdown on a portion of W. Loop 1604, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are responding to the crash Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of W Loop 1604 S. All southbound lanes from W. Loop 1604 N and Potranco to W. Loop 1604 S and Marbach Road are shut down, according to the BCSO.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries from the crash at this time.

Traffic is slow-moving in the area and is being re-routed to the W. Military exit. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as authorities work to clear the scene.

We have a KSAT 12 crew on scene and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

