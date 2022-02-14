8 people displaced after massive trailer fire in Elmendorf, fire officials say

Eight people have been displaced following a trailer fire in Elmendorf early Monday morning, fire officials said.

The fire was called in around 12:20 a.m. on East 7th Street.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a fully-engulfed trailer fire. Everyone inside made it safely out.

Fire officials said they believe the fire started as a result of a space heater. The fire started in a trailer and then spread to another one, firefighters said.

The fire was knocked down quickly and without incident. The trailer is considered a total loss. The second structure also had some major damage to it as well, fire officials said.

The Red Cross has since been called out to assist the displaced residents. No injuries were reported.