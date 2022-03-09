48º

AMBER Alert issued for 11-year-old girl in Burnet

Helen Pierce was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Hill Street in Burnet.

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Helen Pierce was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Hill Street in Burnet, officials said. (KSAT/Burnet Police Department)

BURNET, Texas – A search is underway for an 11-year-old girl, and a suspect is wanted in connection with her disappearance, according to the Burnet Police Department.

Authorities issued an AMBER alert in the disappearance of Helen Pierce on Tuesday evening.

The child is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Helen was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Hill Street in Burnet. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jean shorts.

Helen is described as being 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes.

Officials are also looking for a suspect who is connected with her abduction. However, no description has been given at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burnet Police Department at 512-756-8080.

