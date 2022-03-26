Pets in search of forever homes take flight from SA to northern state shelters

Nearly 100 dogs and several cats in search of their forever families took to the skies early Saturday out of San Antonio and on to northern state animal shelters. (Images courtesy of Animal Care Services)

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 100 dogs and several cats in search of their forever families took to the skies early Saturday out of San Antonio and on to northern state animal shelters.

City of San Antonio Animal Care Services gathered their team and some volunteers at 5 a.m. to prepare the pets for transport before they boarded a jet plane.

The flight and transfer is a way to help some of the pets find alternative placement.

According to ACS, the flight was sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation.

The first stop for the pets is in Connecticut and from there, they’ll head to more shelters and foster homes throughout northern states. The shelters are listed below:

In preparation for the flight, ACS says they had over 50 residents apply to foster some of the pets. The animal shelter gave thanks to all who made this event happen.

“We are incredibly grateful for everyone that came together for this great cause, especially our volunteer fosters who made all of this possible,” ACS said in a statement.

ACS also gave thanks to the Connecticut Humane Society for their support and to all of its team members for their hard work behind the scenes to help make the flight and transport possible.