Lanes on I-35 on South Side reopen after crash involving car, 18-wheeler

SAN ANTONIO – Update (12:25 p.m. Tuesday): The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 on the South Side have reopened following a car crash on Tuesday morning.
Additional details about the incident are unknown at this time, but images from the scene appeared to show a car rear-ended an 18-wheeler. It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Original: The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 on the South Side are closed on Tuesday morning due to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a car.
The crash happened on southbound I-35 near Cassin Lane and Somerset Road, not far from Leon Creek.
Details about the incident are unknown at this time, but images from the scene appear to show that a car rear-ended an 18-wheeler.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
