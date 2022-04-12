Lanes on I-35 on South Side reopen after crash involving car, 18-wheeler

The crash on southbound I-35 near Cassin Lane and Somerset Road has closed lanes on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Update (12:25 p.m. Tuesday): The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 on the South Side have reopened following a car crash on Tuesday morning.

Additional details about the incident are unknown at this time, but images from the scene appeared to show a car rear-ended an 18-wheeler. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Original: The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 on the South Side are closed on Tuesday morning due to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a car.

The crash happened on southbound I-35 near Cassin Lane and Somerset Road, not far from Leon Creek.

Details about the incident are unknown at this time, but images from the scene appear to show that a car rear-ended an 18-wheeler.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The crash on southbound I-35 near Cassin Lane and Somerset Road has closed lanes on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (ksat)

The crash on southbound I-35 near Cassin Lane and Somerset Road has closed lanes on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (ksat)

Read also: