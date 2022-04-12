Man fatally struck while walking across Broadway near Brackenridge Park

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle as he walked across Broadway near Brackenridge Park on Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the 3200 block of Broadway, near Eleanor Avenue.

Police said a driver was heading northbound on Broadway when they struck a pedestrian that was walking westbound in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s who has not been identified, died at the scene.

The driver may have had the green light, but that is under investigation, police said. The driver did stop at the scene to render aid.

