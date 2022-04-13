Funeral services held for San Antonio’s beloved ‘Hispanic Elvis’

The San Antonio icon known only as Hispanic Elvis died on March 30, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Funeral services were held Saturday morning for the beloved San Antonio icon known as ‘Hispanic Elvis.’

The performer — whose real name is John Esquivel — died last month at the age of 76.

His brother, George Cisneros, told KSAT that services would be held Saturday at the Hillcrest Funeral Home at 1281 Bandera Road and was open to the public.

Memorial service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rosary will be recited at noon.

Hispanic Elvis was known for entertaining crowds at Market Square for more than two decades.

He died two months after becoming sick with an infection in his esophagus and COVID-19.

After news broke about his illness, fans shared photos and sent their well wishes.

(Image of "Hispanic Elvis" at Mi Tierra provided by Texas Eats host David Elder.)

Hispanic Elvis was born and raised on the city’s West Side. Cisneros said they grew up in a small house behind the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.

While many people are aware of his current persona as Hispanic Elvis, Cisneros said his brother played guitar in a band in the 1960s, performing at historic venues like Patio Andaluz near downtown.

Cisneros said his brother always had a penchant for wearing nice clothing and would buy his clothes at Penner’s. He said that his brother liked the way Elvis dressed, but was “more of James Brown fan,” noting he would mimic Brown’s dance moves during performances.

Before he spent the majority of his time at Market Square, Cisneros said Hispanic Elvis started his street performances in the front of the Alamo and would like to pose as a mannequin in front of Ripley’s Museum to have fun with visitors.

In September, local artist Colton Valentine paid tribute to Hispanic Elvis by painting a mural of the man on San Pedro Avenue. The mural shows Hispanic Elvis riding his bicycle, a common sight near downtown and the West Side, with his homemade guitar, sunglasses and flashy attire. “I’m so grateful to the artist who drew that mural,” Cisneros said.

