Happy Easter! Newborns at San Antonio Hospital get bunny makeovers

SAN ANTONIO – It’s an “egg-stra” special Easter for some new parents in San Antonio as they celebrate the arrival of their newborns.

Even though Easter is on Sunday, that didn’t stop these baby bunnies from making a special appearance at North Central Baptist Hospital.

The babies were dressed up as Easter bunnies by staff at the Nest Women’s Services on Saturday, according to Baptist Health officials.

The newborns sported bunny ear hats and posed with Easter eggs and carrots to celebrate the holiday.

Each bunny had a special theme — baby bunny in a tortilla, unicorn bunny baby and princess Easter bunny. You can check out some of the cuties below, courtesy of NCBH:

Baby bunny in tortilla. (Courtesy of Baptist Health System)

Baby unicorn Easter bunny. (Courtesy of Baptist Health System)

Baby Easter bunny princess. (Courtesy of Baptist Health System)

