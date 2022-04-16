79º

Happy Easter! Newborns at San Antonio Hospital get bunny makeovers

Staff at the North Central Baptist Hospital dressed up newborns as Easter bunnies

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Baby bunny in tortilla. (Courtesy of Baptist Health System)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s an “egg-stra” special Easter for some new parents in San Antonio as they celebrate the arrival of their newborns.

Even though Easter is on Sunday, that didn’t stop these baby bunnies from making a special appearance at North Central Baptist Hospital.

The babies were dressed up as Easter bunnies by staff at the Nest Women’s Services on Saturday, according to Baptist Health officials.

The newborns sported bunny ear hats and posed with Easter eggs and carrots to celebrate the holiday.

Each bunny had a special theme — baby bunny in a tortilla, unicorn bunny baby and princess Easter bunny. You can check out some of the cuties below, courtesy of NCBH:

Baby bunny in tortilla. (Courtesy of Baptist Health System)
Baby unicorn Easter bunny. (Courtesy of Baptist Health System)
Baby Easter bunny princess. (Courtesy of Baptist Health System)

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

