Fire engulfs structure storing mattresses, spreads to home

A family of three was able to escape a fire that started in a nearby structure that was used to store mattresses.

It happened around 3:00 AM Saturday, in the 400 block of west Southcross Blvd., near Tupper Ave. on San Antonio’s south side.

The San Antonio Fire Department says when firefighters arrived, the structure was completely on fire.

The fire had already spread to a nearby home, however, firefighters were able to put it out quickly.

Still, the structure was a total loss, and the front of the home was also damaged.

Investigators are now figuring out what caused the fire.