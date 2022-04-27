‘Tossed to the curb like trash’: Kittens rescued by ACS after being found in paper bag

Four kittens were left on the side of a road, hungry and cold, inside a small box in a brown paper bag late last week.

A San Antonio Animal Care Services employee noticed the paper bag while driving into work and heard “tiny meows” escaping from it, and the kittens inside had a new chance at life.

“Who knows what would have happened to these sweet little kittens if we hadn’t thought to look,” San Antonio Animal Care Services said Wednesday in a Facebook post. “...Dumping pets anywhere, even near our shelter, is NOT okay.”

It’s unknown how long the kittens were left there, but they’ve been cleaned up and are on the road to recovery since the shelter took them in.

ACS officials said the kittens were “thirsty and cold to the touch when they first arrived.”

“Our veterinary team began warming them up and provided the kittens with some much-needed milk supplements,” ACS said.

ACS’s rescue partner, San Antonio Pets Alive!, found the frail kittens a foster home in a matter of hours.

A few days passed, and the shelter said it received a positive update about the kittens. They were doing much better, eating and “figuring out kitten life.”

The kittens will be available for adoption in a few weeks through SAPA. You can learn more about how to adopt the kittens, or the process, by visiting SAPA’s website here.

ACS is reminding the public that it is puppy and kitten season. If you cannot take care of a pet, do the right thing and ask for help.

“Use available community resources to try and re-home your unwanted pet. Call 311 if you see pets being mistreated,” the shelter said. “After all, their lives depend on it.”