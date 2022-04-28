Apartment damaged by fire at North Side complex

A resident living in the unit in the 13300 block of Blanco Road was able to get out safely.

SAN ANTONIO – An apartment unit at a North Side apartment complex was damaged when a fire broke out on Thursday morning.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the blaze at 10 a.m. in the 13300 block of Blanco Road, just south of Churchill Estates Boulevard.

Firefighters said the fire started in or around the fireplace in the two-story apartment, which is located on the second and third floors of the building.

The fire traveled up the chimney and to the roof before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation but firefighters believe something was burning in the fireplace and it overheated the flue area.

The unit had moderate damage, firefighters said.

Residents in the building were evacuated but no other units were damaged. No one was injured.

