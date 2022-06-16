79º

Man stabbed during fight at apartments not far from downtown, police say

Incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. at Soap Factory Apartments

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another man is detained following a stabbing at an apartment complex overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. at the Soap Factory Apartments in the 500 block of North Santa Rosa, not far from downtown.

According to police, two men were fighting over some property when one of the men stabbed the other in the stomach. The suspect was detained at the scene.

The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he is expected to recover.

SAPD did not say what charges the stabber now faces.

