‘A hard case to hear’: Capital murder trial begins for man charged in shooting death of 3-year-old boy

The capital murder trial of a man charged with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy began on Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO – The capital murder trial of a man charged with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy began on Wednesday.

Eric Trevino is charged with the Nov. 2017 shooting death of Rene Blancas Jr. after allegedly firing a shot into the vehicle Blancas was in with his family.

“It’s going to be a hard case to hear,” prosecutor David Martin told the jury during opening statements.

Martin laid out the evidence they would be presenting against Trevino including Blancas’ parents identifying Trevino out of a photo lineup and detectives able to match him to the vehicle that was at the scene.

“The day after a press release went out to the news, this defendant brought this car back and tried to return it,” Martin said.

As for the defense they say Trevino is innocent.

According to defense attorney Mark McKay, the area where the shooting happened was poorly lit and would have been impossible for anybody to see who was driving the suspect vehicle.

Ad

“What’s really important is the intersection is completely pitch black, there’s not lights anywhere around them,” McKay said.

The defense also pointed out the tattoos all over Trevino’s head and hands. They either say Cadillac or are of the Cadillac emblem. The suggests that he has those tattoos because that is the only car he drives and not a Honda Civic that was identified as the suspect’s vehicle.

If found guilty in this case, Trevino is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Testimony will continue on Thursday.

Related: