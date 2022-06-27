Accident involving three 18-wheelers slows down traffic on Interstate 35 on Southwest Side

Three 18-wheelers were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Fischer Road on Monday, June 27, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are responding to an accident involving three 18-wheelers on Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side.

The accident happened Monday morning on the southbound lanes of I-35 at Fischer Road, near Loop 410.

Details about injuries or the cause of the crash are unknown at this time, but images from the scene show one truck detached from its trailer, one big rig on its side, and one cattle truck that jackknifed.

#TrafficAlert: A major crash has been reported along I-35 SB near Fischer Rd. SB traffic is backed up roughly two miles near Cassin Rd. #KSATTraffic pic.twitter.com/YWhJ3pfeK5 — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) June 27, 2022

A map from the Texas Department of Transportation shows the southbound lanes are backed up to New Laredo Highway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more information on transportation and traffic, including alerts, travel times and maps, view KSAT’s traffic page.

Three 18-wheelers were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Fischer Road on Monday, June 27, 2022. (KSAT)

Three 18-wheelers were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Fischer Road on Monday, June 27, 2022. (KSAT)

Three 18-wheelers were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Fischer Road on Monday, June 27, 2022. (KSAT)

Three 18-wheelers were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Fischer Road on Monday, June 27, 2022. (KSAT)