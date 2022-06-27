96º

Accident involving three 18-wheelers slows down traffic on Interstate 35 on Southwest Side

Southbound lanes are backed up

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Three 18-wheelers were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Fischer Road on Monday, June 27, 2022. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are responding to an accident involving three 18-wheelers on Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side.

The accident happened Monday morning on the southbound lanes of I-35 at Fischer Road, near Loop 410.

Details about injuries or the cause of the crash are unknown at this time, but images from the scene show one truck detached from its trailer, one big rig on its side, and one cattle truck that jackknifed.

A map from the Texas Department of Transportation shows the southbound lanes are backed up to New Laredo Highway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

