Pair flee after cutting just south of downtown, police say

Incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. in 2300 block of South Flores St.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was attacked just south of downtown overnight.

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Flores Street, not far from Nagolitos Street and Interstate 10.

According to police, the victim was attacked by two men just before they fled on foot. The two men have not been found.

SAPD did not give a reason for the assault, but did say they believe the men could be homeless. The victim was not seriously hurt.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

