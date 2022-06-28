Woman in critical condition after being shot just south of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 30s is in critical condition after being shot just south of downtown late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of South Flores Street and E Fest Street, not far from Nagolitos Street.

According to police, the woman was simply walking when a vehicle pulled up alongside her and someone inside started yelling at her. That’s when, police say, someone pulled out a gun and fired, hitting her in the stomach. The vehicle fled on South Flores Street and has not been found.

The victim was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where she is listed in critical condition. Her name was not released.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.