97º

Local News

BCSO investigating scene ‘involving undocumented immigrants’ on Southwest Side

No injuries have been reported; details are limited

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: BCSO, Southwest Side
An active scene is unfolding on the city’s West Side involving a big rig and several migrants, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An active scene “involving undocumented immigrants” is unfolding on the city’s Southwest Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 2000 block of S. General McMullen, where they found an open semi-truck near an apartment complex and several migrants.

It’s unknown what transpired, but deputies said no major injuries have been reported.

“Preliminarily, it appears no individuals have suffered any major injuries,” BCSO said in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

email