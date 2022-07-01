BCSO investigating scene ‘involving undocumented immigrants’ on Southwest Side

An active scene is unfolding on the city’s West Side involving a big rig and several migrants, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

SAN ANTONIO – An active scene “involving undocumented immigrants” is unfolding on the city’s Southwest Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 2000 block of S. General McMullen, where they found an open semi-truck near an apartment complex and several migrants.

It’s unknown what transpired, but deputies said no major injuries have been reported.

“Preliminarily, it appears no individuals have suffered any major injuries,” BCSO said in a Facebook post.

