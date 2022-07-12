Boerne church is giving free gas to motorists this Saturday

BOERNE, Texas – City Hills Church in Boerne is giving back to the community this Saturday with an offer of free gas.

Motorists can stop by the Exxon gas station at 369 S Esser Road, near the corner of Highway 46 and Herff Road, in Boerne from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on July 16 for free gas.

The gas giveaway will last until funds are exhausted, but the church has not specified that amount.

“Some people are having to choose between groceries and gas, and that’s a decision that’s unimaginable,” said lead pastor Mitch Rose. “We hope to bring a hint of hope in a tough season for many in our community.”

