Nonprofits helping San Antonio’s homeless population not seeing uptick of people despite dangerous temperatures

SAN ANTONIO – Rising temperatures are making outside conditions dangerous in San Antonio, and people experiencing homelessness are at a high risk of suffering from heat exhaustion. Despite the heat, nonprofits say they are not seeing an uptick in people seeking help.

A man experiencing homelessness, who wished to remain anonymous, said he’s been living on the streets for the last seven months.

“(It’s) a living hell. Unbelievably bad. I’m from the north, and I’m not used to anything like this. It’s terrible,” said the man of the triple-digit heat.

Not being used to the heat, the man said he doesn’t think he’d survive outside without places like Corazon Ministries and Haven for Hope. The nonprofits help people experiencing homelessness in San Antonio.

Both organizations told KSAT that the man we spoke to isn’t the norm for the city’s homeless population. They say most of the people they serve have a high heat tolerance and would rather tough it out than get help.

“One hundred eighty-seven people came through our door. By 3 O’clock, there were maybe five people left,” said Morgan Handley with Corazon Ministries.

“It’s been pretty much the same. We haven’t seen a significant uptick,” said Terri Behling with Haven for Hope.

Both nonprofits say their numbers are average for daily intake. They said many in the homeless population in town are used to the heat, which is why they don’t seek as much help on hot days. It’s worrisome for organizations that fear heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses may affect those people.

“Whether it’s extreme cold or extreme heat, people are passing away on the street,” said Brittney Ackerson with Corazon Ministries.

“During the snowstorm, we lost a handful to the weather, but I don’t know how many we’ve recently lost to the extreme heat,” added Handley.

Both nonprofits say outreach is critical on days like these when temperatures reach triple digits. If shelter is not wanted, at minimum, they want to provide people water, cooling towels, and whatever else they can get to keep them safe.

The organizations say during winter, when temperatures drop below freezing, is when they see the most significant increase of people seeking help.

