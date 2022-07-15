75º

LIVE

Local News

East Side home under construction damaged by early-morning fire

Fire was called in around 1:40 a.m. near Sherman Street and North Gevers Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: fire, safd, san antonio, East Side
Sherman St. fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A home under construction on the city’s East Side was damaged by a fire early Friday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in by police around 1:40 a.m. at a home near Sherman Street and North Gevers Street, not far from Interstate 35 and North New Braunfels Avenue.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Part of the house eventually collapsed, fire officials said.

The fire was knocked down quickly and without incident. There were no reported injuries.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. A fire investigation team is now looking for an exact cause.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not disclosed.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email