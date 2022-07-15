East Side home under construction damaged by early-morning fire

SAN ANTONIO – A home under construction on the city’s East Side was damaged by a fire early Friday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in by police around 1:40 a.m. at a home near Sherman Street and North Gevers Street, not far from Interstate 35 and North New Braunfels Avenue.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Part of the house eventually collapsed, fire officials said.

The fire was knocked down quickly and without incident. There were no reported injuries.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. A fire investigation team is now looking for an exact cause.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not disclosed.