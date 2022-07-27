How to fix bad do-it-yourself projects

If you’ve had some unsuccessful DIY attempts, you know how difficult it can be to fix your mistakes.

Sometimes you have to learn first-hand that some home projects are best when left to professionals.

“Unsuccessful plumbing repairs are one of the most common DIY mistakes,” said Rachel Zepernick, interior home expert at Angi. “Even minor repairs like pipe leaks can lead to mold and rot when done incorrectly, and that can create much more expensive repairs down the line.”

“If you suspect a leak in your sink, make sure to check that your drainage joints are watertight. You can place a paper towel under the sink, wait an hour, and you’ll be able to see if there’s a leak. If there is a leak, call a pro immediately to make sure the plumbing repair is done correctly and quickly.”

It is not recommended to fix bad DIY plumbing jobs yourself, but there are some things you can do to prevent future problems.

Never put oil down your sink, and only put food down sinks that have garbage disposals. Using your sink properly will ensure that it stays leak-free for as long as possible.

“Bathroom tile needs to be water-tight, which requires meticulous attention to detail and can make DIY installation extra tricky,” Zepernick said. “If the tile around your tub or shower isn’t installed properly, it can cause water damage to other structures in the bathroom. Unfortunately, the only way to fix incorrectly-placed tile is to rip it up and start from scratch.”

When it comes to water damage, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. If you think your bathroom tiles were installed incorrectly, call a pro to take a look. A good local pro can diagnose the problem and come up with a solution that works for your home.

“Electrical wiring gone wrong is one of the worst DIY mistakes you can make,” Zepernick said. “It’s a dangerous project that should always be left to professionals. If you try to install or fix electrical wiring yourself, you risk damaging the home and/or hurting yourself. If you suspect there are problems in the home related to the electrical system, call a pro immediately to make sure the job gets done right.”