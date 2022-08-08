West Side convenience store damaged by smoke, early-morning fire

SAN ANTONIO – A fire has damaged a convenience store on the city’s West Side early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 7 a.m. at the Northstar Grocery in the 8100 block of Westshire Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Marbach Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the store. A second alarm was called due to burglar bars on windows and doors and because of another structure directly behind it, fire officials said. The alarm was quickly canceled.

The SAFD said once inside, firefighters found a small fire behind a wall. The flames were quickly put out.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. Nobody was inside and no injuries were reported.

The damage to the store is minimal, and mostly from the smoke, fire officials said.