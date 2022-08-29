90º

LIVE

Local News

Government to stop sending free COVID-19 tests this week

Government to pause free home COVID-19 tests on Sept. 2

Emily Ramirez

Tags: Coronavirus

The government is putting a pause on sending free COVID-19 testing kits starting in September due to a lack of funding.

According to the ordering site, the program that mails free COVID-19 tests to Americans who request them at Covidtests.gov will end Friday.

“Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2, because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests,” according to the ordering website.

The program is still accepting orders before Sept. 2.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email