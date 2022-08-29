Government to stop sending free COVID-19 tests this week

The government is putting a pause on sending free COVID-19 testing kits starting in September due to a lack of funding.

According to the ordering site, the program that mails free COVID-19 tests to Americans who request them at Covidtests.gov will end Friday.

“Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2, because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests,” according to the ordering website.

The program is still accepting orders before Sept. 2.

