San Antonio police searching for suspect accused in consignment shop burglaries

Burglaries also reported in Olmos Park, Castle Hills, Selma

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused in several consignment shop burglaries in San Antonio and other nearby cities.

Police said the suspect targets high-end handbags, and he also hit up shops in Olmos Park, Castle Hills and Selma.

The man may have a fresh cut on his left forearm and a large tattoo of Benjamin Franklin on his right forearm, SAPD said.

Police said the suspect wore the same Nike Jordans in all the burglary videos captured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SAPD’s North Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-7629.

