San Antonio’s 13th Floor Haunted House to debut three new frightening attractions

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s 13th Floor Haunted House will debut three new terrifying attractions at its grand opening this weekend, according to a news release.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, guests can experience the new attractions, including All Hallows Eve, Outcast Carnival and the Asylum.

The All Hallows Eve attraction includes a group of undead trick-or-treaters on the prowl for guts. Outcast Carnival showcases a group of failed carnival performers who dwell in the sewers. The final addition, Asylum, takes guests on a journey through the home of deranged patients living in twisted realities, according to a news release.

“We are beyond excited to be kicking off our 13th year of fear at the 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio,” said 13th Floor San Antonio Casting Manager Bree Castro.

“Our new attractions bring best-in-class costumes, makeup, and special effects to our guests. We are excited to bring terror back in 2022!”

The haunted house, located at 1203 E. Commerce St., will be open weekends through September and will extend its hours through Oct. 31.

Tickets start at $20 per person and vary depending on the time and date.