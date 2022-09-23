As many as 20 horses killed in barn fire in Northeast Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON – A barn fire in Northeast Houston has killed as many as 20 horses and injured several others early Friday morning, KSAT 12′s sister station KPRC reports.

The fire department said they received the call about the fire around 2 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the barn, which was located in the 4800 block of Linn Street. As many as 20 horses were killed as a result of the fire, the Houston Fire Department said.

Authorities told KPRC that the owners of the barn were not available while they were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.

The fire department did say they were able to save six horses, but some were injured.

