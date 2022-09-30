Light the Night event aims to raise funds for blood cancer research

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night event gathers community members to celebrate, honor, and remember those affected by blood cancers.

The funds raised through Light The Night are used to support LLS’s mission priorities research, education and support, and policy and advocacy. Their goal is to find a cure for blood cancer, but the clock is ticking.

“Every 3 minutes someone is diagnosed. Every 9 minutes someone loses their life to blood cancer, so we’re really trying to move the needle,” said Lexi Read with LLS.

Friends, families, schools, corporate teams, and sponsors join together to bring light to the darkness of cancer. The funds raised by this community fund lifesaving research, advocacy and support for blood cancer patients and their families.

“It was almost like being hit by an 800-pound gorilla and feeling like your life is over,” said blood cancer survivor Gregory Proctor.

Proctor recalls the moments he was diagnosed. Unfortunately, many have the same thoughts when first hearing the news.

He tells us last year he couldn’t walk. He adds, through modern medicine, lots of hope, and LLS, he’s not just surviving but thriving.

“I’m feeling a lot better than I did a year ago but if it wouldn’t have been for LLS, I assure you I probably wouldn’t be here today,” said Proctor.

