San Antonio welcomes Ukrainian delegation interested in doing business

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 70 Ukrainian business and community leaders came to San Antonio seeking new opportunities to help their war-ravaged country and its battered economy to someday recover.

“They need us. We need them,” said Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia, city council’s liaison to Europe who represents District 4.

She was approached with the idea by Ukrainian San Antonio, an organization made up of many in the city’s large Ukrainian community.

Rocha Garcia and the city’s Global Engagement Office then arranged Wednesday’s meeting with local business leaders.

San Antonio became one of only three cities, including Chicago and San Francisco, on the delegation’s itinerary.

“We are open to opportunities now,” said Ostap Kharysh, a business consultant with the group.

He said perhaps some could be mutually beneficial by sharing technology and research.

A good example that came up during the meeting was cement.

With more federal infrastructure dollars now available, communities will be needing a lot of cement for their projects.

Rocha Garcia said Ukraine is a major cement producer.

She said one of the Ukrainians told the gathering, “I can help transport all of the cement you need.”

“That’s the type of opportunities that we need to be talking about,” she said. “How can we both benefit?”