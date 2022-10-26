1 person dead, 1 in custody after vehicle crash into utility pole on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another person is in custody following a vehicle crash on the city’s West Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after midnight near NW 36th Street and West Commerce, not far from Old Highway 90.

According to police, a man in his 20s was driving a car that crashed into a utility pole, trapping his male passenger inside.

Police said the passenger, also a man in his 20s, was cut out by firefighters and taken to University Hospital, but he later died.

The unidentified driver has since been charged with intoxicated manslaughter, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the crash.

The name of the passenger killed has not been released.