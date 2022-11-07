Man shot while sitting on porch at East Side home

A man was shot on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, while sitting on the front porch of his East Side home in the 800 block of Iowa Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot Sunday night while sitting on the front porch of his East Side home, according to San Antonio police.

Police responded to the scene at 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Iowa Street, near South Pine Street.

A neighbor told officers that a white vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire on the man’s house.

The man was shot in the leg and taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said they do not have information on the shooter, or shooters.

The shooting is under investigation.

