Amtrak train that departed San Antonio involved in deadly Texas accident

SAN ANTONIO – An Amtrak train that departed San Antonio on Wednesday struck a car in Central Texas, killing one person, according to media reports.

ABC News reported that the train, Texas Eagle Train 22, struck a car on the tracks in Moody, a city north of Temple in McLennan County.

DPS told KXXV that the accident was fatal, but that person’s identity was not released.

The train was delayed for several hours, but resumed after 6 p.m., KXXV reported.

According to ABC News, the train originated in Chicago and its final destination is Los Angeles. It had recently departed San Antonio when the collision happened.

