SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured on Thursday morning after he was struck by a train on the Southwest Side.

San Antonio police said the man was walking along the tracks at Pletz Drive and Gen. Hudnell Drive, south of Highway 90, when he was hit just before 6 a.m.

The train was traveling northbound and the conductor stopped the train, believing it struck someone.

The man was found with injuries and taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Read also: