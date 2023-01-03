Faulty water heater causes fire at Northeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Northeast Parkway, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Rittiman Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found smoke showing from a corner apartment in building 16. They cleared the smoke caused by a faulty water heater.

Fire officials said only two apartments in the building were affected by the fire. No injuries were reported.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

A damage estimate to the building was not given.