Neighbors come together to help family of 7 after home destroyed in fire on New Year’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – A family of seven whose North Side home was destroyed in a fire on New Year’s Day says they are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

The San Antonio Fire Department was called to the home on the 2600 block of Pebble Bow around 3 a.m. on Jan 1.

Officials said that the fire was caused by an electric spark in the back shed and quickly spread across the house.

Everyone in the family made it out safely.

Homeowner Heidi Guzman said since the fire, dozens of neighbors, church members, and homeschool groups rushed to the Guzman family’s home, offering to clean up the damage, food, school supplies, and clothes.

“Everybody is pitching in. ‘Don’t worry about it, Heidi. You know I’ll take care of, you know, this for you.’ You know, it’s been -- the love has been overwhelming,” Guzman said.

Community members said they wanted to help because the Guzman family is so generous to others.

“We just do our lives together. And so we wanted to be out here to do whatever we could to support them because they’re such a wonderful part of our lives,” neighbor Kelly Vess said.

Guzman is working with her insurance to find a new place to stay, but she said she is thankful for the support.

“I didn’t know that I was so loved by so many people,” Guzman said.