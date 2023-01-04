78º

Mexican-American civil rights play headed to Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center in January

Performance will be from January 19- 22

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Crystal City 1969 performance will be held at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center (Ben Torres)

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas-based bilingual civil rights play will make its debut in San Antonio this month.

“Crystal City 1969″ will open to San Antonio audiences from Jan. 19-22 at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center at 723 S Brazos St.

According to a news release, the show pays tribute to Mexican-American civil rights history that took place during the 1960′s in south Texas schools.

“Touring Crystal City, 1969 to the Guadalupe, is exciting because we are bringing a vital story of Mexican-American civil rights history to San Antonio, the hotbed of the Texas Chicano movement in the 60′s,” said Director David Lozano.

“This tour stop allows us to share this important story with people in a different region of Texas. We expect folks will show up not just from San Antonio but from surrounding cities and towns,” said Lozano.

Tickets to the show are available online.

According to a news release, people over the age of 60 receive a complimentary admission courtesy of the Gonzaba Foundation.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

