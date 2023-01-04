74º

Robbery appears to be motive behind shooting outside South Side bar, police say

33-year-old man shot multiple times

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

The victim was shot multiple times and is in critical condition. (21 Pro Vide, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – Robbery appears to be the motive behind a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside a South side bar.

It left a 33-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to San Antonio police.

Officers at the scene in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue said the victim walked in Mustang Sally’s bar and asked for help after he was shot.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators searched the area for the shooter, but did not find him at that time.

A bar employee says surveillance cameras captured the shooting, which happened as the victim walked to his car. (KSAT 12 News)

A preliminary police report showed they determined that the victim was shot during a robbery.

A worker who was inside the bar at the time of the attack told KSAT 12 News that the shooting victim was a bar patron.

He said surveillance video, which he turned over to investigators, showed a man in a black hoodie confront the victim as he walked to his car.

The worker said the video shows the man snatch a watch off the victim’s arm before shooting him and running away.

The last word from police was that the shooting victim was in critical condition.

They are still looking for the shooter.

