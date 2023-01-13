Hundreds of Medina Valley High School students participate in ‘You Make a Difference Day’

SAN ANTONIO – Medina Valley High School students are giving back on Friday, by working on different community service projects.

Hundreds of students from Medina Valley High School participated in “You Make a Difference Day.”

The event is student driven and it’s the second year that it is taking place.

A group of students went to the Castroville Chamber of Commerce to do some landscaping and replace fencing.

“At Medina Valley, one of the major mottos that we have is citizenship and having everything be purpose based and meaningful. And so we decided to give back to the community and help others in that way,” Manuel Ramirez, a Medina Valley High School student said.

About 500 students participated and other projects included painting and cleaning the Castroville Regional Park and volunteering at the Castroville Nursing Home and the Humane Society.